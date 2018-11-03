Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,300,000 after buying an additional 513,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 43,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,350,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,683,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,457,000 after purchasing an additional 351,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $247.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.32.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 834 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $213,595.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,659,153 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

