Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 148,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Baxter International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 36,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.90%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

