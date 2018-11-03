Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 48.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETG stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

