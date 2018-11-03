Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (GATX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in GATX by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of GATX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

GATX stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. GATX had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. GATX’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 20,743 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total transaction of $1,782,653.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,097 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $171,723.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

