Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 47,594 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 350.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 209.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,764 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 171.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.69. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird bought 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,077,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird bought 137,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTLA. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

