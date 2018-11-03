Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITT (ITT)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of ITT traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.97. 1,815,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,031. ITT has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $176,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

