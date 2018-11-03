Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.47 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 75.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 24.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.81.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

