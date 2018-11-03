Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,576,249,000 after buying an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,133,000 after buying an additional 348,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after buying an additional 1,172,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,592,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,419,000 after buying an additional 257,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after buying an additional 728,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $262,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,318,658 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

