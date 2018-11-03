Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 18,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 762,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,114,000 after acquiring an additional 344,359 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,040,000 after acquiring an additional 151,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,297,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,054,000 after acquiring an additional 145,128 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

Cintas stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

