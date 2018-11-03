Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Director James J. Doyle, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) Director James J. Doyle, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ORIT stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 325,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,158. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 120.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

