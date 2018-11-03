Oshkosh (OSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.50-7.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.50-7.25 EPS.

Oshkosh stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,095. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

