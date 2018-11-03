OSI Systems (OSIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.38.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 147,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $345,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,975.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $1,071,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.