Owens Corning (OC) Shares Up 6.1%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.14. 2,454,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,614,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

