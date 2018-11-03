Oxford Industries (OXM) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.88.

OXM traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 170,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,168. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,606,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,361,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 416,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 44,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

