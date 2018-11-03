Oxycoin (OXY) Price Hits $0.0045

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $8,347.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00083033 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000619 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000544 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

