P2P Global Investments PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 12 (P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON P2P opened at GBX 8.01 ($0.10) on Friday. P2P Global Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 760.50 ($9.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 918 ($12.00).

In other news, insider Simon King acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($101,136.81).

P2P Global Investments Company Profile

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

