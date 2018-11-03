Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 100.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $7.56. 97,445,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,455. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $587.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.