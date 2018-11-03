Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,017,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,364 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.45.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.