Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 637,115 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 38.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 118,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 72.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,112 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $7.56 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $566.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

