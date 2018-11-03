Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We valued Pacira based on an equally weighted blend of discounted cash flow analysis and sum-of-the-parts valuation. This analysis generates our $43 price target, supporting our Neutral rating.””

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCRX. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.67. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.58.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $581,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,864. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

