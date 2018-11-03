Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PKG. Stephens reissued a buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.91.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

