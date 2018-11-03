PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Director John M. Eggemeyer III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director John M. Eggemeyer III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PACW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. 1,292,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,287. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,243,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,576,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.