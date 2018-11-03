Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 197.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 89,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.48 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

