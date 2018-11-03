Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,565 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $65.00 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

