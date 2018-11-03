Parallel Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,279,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 199,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

