Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

BMV SHY opened at $82.88 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1455 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

