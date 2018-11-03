Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

