Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.86-2.94 for the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Nomura increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of PK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. 2,900,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,886. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

