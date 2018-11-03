Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.86-2.94 EPS.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

