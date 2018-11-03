Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,128,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,011,000 after buying an additional 648,091 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 919,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,800. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

