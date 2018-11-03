Paycom Software (PAYC) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.65.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. The company had a trading volume of 910,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,187. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $1,867,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $648,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,855,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 154.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

