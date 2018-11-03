Payfair Market Capitalization Tops $892,554.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Payfair has a total market cap of $892,554.00 and $106.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00250567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.13 or 0.09772694 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012515 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

