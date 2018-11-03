Paylocity (PCTY) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Paylocity from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paylocity from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.62. 534,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,768. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 144,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $9,332,029.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,820,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,634,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $25,726.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,961.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,124 shares of company stock worth $65,904,551 in the last ninety days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $2,354,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $6,510,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

