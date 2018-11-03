PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Stake Lowered by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lessened its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,270 shares during the period. PBF Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $35,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 172.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

