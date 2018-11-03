PDC Energy (PDCE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$60.95” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities set a $79.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $82.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

PDCE stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $212.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $67,626.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $49,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,441 shares of company stock valued at $552,165 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

