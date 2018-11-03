Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.57-2.64 for the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.57-2.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. ValuEngine downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 1,821,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

