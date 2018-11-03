Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Manx Telecom (MANX)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MANX. Numis Securities lowered their price target on Manx Telecom from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Manx Telecom stock remained flat at $GBX 170.50 ($2.23) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 236,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Manx Telecom has a 52 week low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 209 ($2.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%.

In other news, insider Gary Lamb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total transaction of £54,900 ($71,736.57).

Manx Telecom Company Profile

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

