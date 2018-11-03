Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952,753 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $196,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $234,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 100,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,085,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $23.20 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 268.43% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

