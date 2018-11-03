Penn National Gaming (PENN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,693. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 502.45% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,085,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $204,000. PHH Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

