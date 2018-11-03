Penn National Gaming (PENN) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.4–0.4 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.149-1.149 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Penn National Gaming also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.90-0.90 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

PENN stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 268.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 100,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,085,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

