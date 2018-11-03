PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 target price on PennantPark Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.19.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 72.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 116,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

