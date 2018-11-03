Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,447,000 after buying an additional 557,312 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,988,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,368,000 after buying an additional 82,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,460,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,305,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,858,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,412,000 after buying an additional 327,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $88.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,885,845.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $232,606.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,279.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,578 shares of company stock worth $6,391,264. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

