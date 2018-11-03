Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires 16,225 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,516,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,429,255,000 after acquiring an additional 873,896 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 474.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,245,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,489,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,673,000 after acquiring an additional 335,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,886,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,354,000 after acquiring an additional 904,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

