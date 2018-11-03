Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395,909 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of USA Compression Partners worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,020,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 255,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 220,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

NYSE USAC opened at $14.80 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.20.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.67 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,312.50%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

