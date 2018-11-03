Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Presima Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,642,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,928,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $18.50 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $90 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

