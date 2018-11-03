Pershing Gold (PGLC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGLC. ValuEngine upgraded Pershing Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Pershing Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 42,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,616. Pershing Gold has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pershing Gold will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry C. Honig purchased 1,634,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $2,632,044.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,094,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,306. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pershing Gold stock. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 5.39% of Pershing Gold worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

