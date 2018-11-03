Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Pfizer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 59,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

