Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,182,000 after buying an additional 973,497 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 516,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 457,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

