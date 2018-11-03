Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $345,255.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $345,255.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036668 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 15,075,287 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

