Photonstar Led Group (PSL) Trading Up 35%

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) was up 35% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 10,033,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photonstar Led Group in a report on Wednesday.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. The company is based in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

